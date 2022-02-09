Lord Macdonald of River Glaven expresses his opposition of the Nationalities and Borders Bill.Full Article
Push back of migrant boats could shame UK, warns ex-chief prosecutor
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-chief prosecutor warns push back of migrant boats could shame UK
Lord Macdonald of River Glaven expresses his opposition of the Nationalities and Borders Bill
Wales Online
Push back of migrant boats ‘courts disaster’, warns former chief prosecutor
A controversial move to “push back” migrants crossing the English Channel “courts disaster”, a former director of public..
Belfast Telegraph