Former Conservative Prime Minister likely to add to pressure on the current Prime MinisterFull Article
Sir John Major reported to be preparing speech attacking Boris Johnson over 'partygate'
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sir Keir Starmer mocks PM after more 'partygate' revelations
Sir Keir Starmer ridicules Boris Johnson's handling of the so-called "partygate" scandal. The comments by the Labour Leader came as..
ODN
SXSW: ‘Apollo 10½,’ ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Headline 2022 Film Fest Lineup
The lineup for 2022’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival is here, and it’s headlined by world premieres of Richard..
The Wrap