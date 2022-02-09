Wearing a winter coat over cropped gym leggings and with her Covid mask round her chin, Louise Elkes looks like an everyday mum.Full Article
'Killer Nanny' Louise Woodward spotted 25 years after infamous child death case
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Louise Woodward pictured 25 years after 'Killer Nanny' case
She was accused of shaking eight-month-old Matthew Eappen to death
Hull Daily Mail
SXSW: ‘Apollo 10½,’ ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Headline 2022 Film Fest Lineup
The lineup for 2022’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival is here, and it’s headlined by world premieres of Richard..
The Wrap