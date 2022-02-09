First teaser for Gemma Collins’ self-harm documentary
Published
Reality TV personality Gemma Collins reveals in the first teaser trailer for her new Channel 4 documentary that she spent two decades struggling with self-harm.Full Article
Published
Reality TV personality Gemma Collins reveals in the first teaser trailer for her new Channel 4 documentary that she spent two decades struggling with self-harm.Full Article
The Only Way Is Essex star is set to raise awareness of her struggle in her upcoming Channel 4 documentary, Gemma Collins:..