Headteacher drove to hotel to confront Scots teacher while she was allegedly in bed with pupil
Published
David Nicholls revealed he drove to a Premier Inn in Glasgow to try and find Melissa Tweedie, who allegedly had sex with a pupil.Full Article
Published
David Nicholls revealed he drove to a Premier Inn in Glasgow to try and find Melissa Tweedie, who allegedly had sex with a pupil.Full Article
Melissa Tweedie faces being struck off the teaching register
David Nicholls revealed he drove to a Premier Inn in Glasgow to try and find Melissa Tweedie, who allegedly had sex with a pupil.