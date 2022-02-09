Virginia Giuffre to be interviewed under oath by Duke of York’s lawyers in April
The Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre will be interviewed under oath in April as part of her civil claim against him.Full Article
The Duke of York's lawyers say the 2009 deal should bar his accuser from suing Andrew now, even though he wasn’t a party to the..