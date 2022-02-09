Around four inches of the white stuff is expected on areas of higher ground, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.Full Article
Exact places snow will hit Scotland today as Met Office warns of 19-hour flurries
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Exact time snow is set to hit as Met Office issues weather warning for Scotland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in the north of Scotland - running from 5pm today until 3pm on Sunday.
Daily Record