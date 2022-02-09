I know I’m under pressure, admits Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admits he is under pressure but believes he still has the full support of the club’s board.Full Article
The Leicester City boss accepted that the 4-1 FA Cup defeat at the City Ground was always likely to lead to pressure but he feels..
Some highlighted Rodgers' strong post-match comments as reminiscent of his tenure at Anfield, accusing the boss of not "taking any..