West Ham criticised over Zouma cat kicking video as RSPCA seizes pets
Published
Kurt Zouma’s two cats have been taken into the care of the RSPCA after the footballer was filmed kicking one of them.Full Article
Published
Kurt Zouma’s two cats have been taken into the care of the RSPCA after the footballer was filmed kicking one of them.Full Article
West Ham fans expressed their feelings about a video showing the footballer Kurt Zouma kicking one of his cats.
Some..
Disgraced West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could face four years in prison and a £50,000 fine for his appalling cat kicking video..