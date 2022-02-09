With coronavirus restrictions easing, more and more people are eyeing up a long-awaited return to foreign shoresFull Article
What are the Covid rules for travel to Spain and France?
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
France travel rule change introduces stricter Covid vaccination 'expiration date' requirement
New French Covid travel rules have tightened the proof of vaccination travellers need to enter the country.
Daily Record
Chelsea’s unvaccinated players set to miss away Champions League tie in Lille next month following UEFA’s latest Covid-19 rules
Chelsea’s unvaccinated stars look set to miss next month’s Champions League clash away against Lille after UEFA updated their..
talkSPORT