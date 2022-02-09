Ed Sheeran reveals release date for new collaboration with Taylor Swift
Published
Ed Sheeran has confirmed his “good friend” Taylor Swift will feature on the new version of his song The Joker And The Queen.Full Article
Published
Ed Sheeran has confirmed his “good friend” Taylor Swift will feature on the new version of his song The Joker And The Queen.Full Article
'The Joker and the Queen' hitmaker Ed Sheeran confirms he and Taylor Swift have a new collaboration dropping later this week.
Ed Sheeran just announced some very big news! While attending the 2022 Brit Awards on Tuesday (February 8), the 30-year-old singer..