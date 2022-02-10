Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is in Moscow for talks with her counterpart Sergei LavrovFull Article
Boris Johnson in Poland as more UK troops go on standby for eastern Europe
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson flies to Poland as more UK troops go on standby for eastern Europe
Hull Daily Mail
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is in Moscow for talks with her counterpart Sergei Lavrov
Advertisement
More coverage
Russia, U.S. Exchange Accusations Over Ukraine At UN
Watch VideoRussia accused the West on Monday of "whipping up tensions" over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought "pure Nazis" to..
Newsy
U.S. deploys troops to Eastern Europe; thousands more on standby
President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany this week and shifting roughly 1,000 Germany-based soldiers..
Upworthy