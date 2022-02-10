Police arrest convoy protesters in New Zealand
Police have begun arresting dozens of protesters who were camped out on the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament on the third day of a convoy protest against coronavirus mandates.Full Article
Police and anti-vaccine protesters clashed on Thursday inside New Zealand's parliament. Dozens of people were arrested.
New Zealand police on Thursday arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its..