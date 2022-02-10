Waiting list for NHS treatment continues to grow
Published
The waiting list for NHS treatment continues to grow, new figures show, while the number of people enduring long waits in A&E has hit a record high.Full Article
Published
The waiting list for NHS treatment continues to grow, new figures show, while the number of people enduring long waits in A&E has hit a record high.Full Article
The health secretary said he wants people to come back for treatment after they were asked to stay away during the height of the..