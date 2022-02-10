Considering M&S' long-reigning popularity for Valentine's Day and with their promise of the ultimate menu for 2022, I decided to see if it was worth the money.Full Article
'I tried M&S Valentine's Day dine in meal deal - and I fell in love'
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
I tried Morrisons' Valentine's Dine in Meal to see if it was good value for money
I decided to find out if Morrisons' Valentine's Day Dine in For Two deal was really good value for money.
Daily Record
This $18 gift card unlocks $100 to spend at some of your favorite restaurants
*TL;DR: *As of Feb. 6, you can get a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $18 — that's savings of 82%.
..
Mashable