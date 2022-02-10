What channel is Celtic vs Raith Rovers? Live stream, TV and kick off details for Scottish Cup clash
Published
Celtic will be looking to continue their formidable recent form by reaching the quarter-finals.Full Article
Published
Celtic will be looking to continue their formidable recent form by reaching the quarter-finals.Full Article
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side make the trip to League Two Annan for a chance to reach the quarter-finals.
The standing section of the corner area at Celtic Park will be closed for the Scottish Cup clash with Raith Rovers.