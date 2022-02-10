New law to allow toughened UK sanctions against Russia comes into force
Preparations to allow the UK Government to “toughen and expand” its sanctions against Russia have come into force, the Government confirmed.Full Article
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into "the most dangerous moment" for..
Watch VideoRussia accused the West on Monday of "whipping up tensions" over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought "pure Nazis" to..
