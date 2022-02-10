Libbie kept referencing her nerves on the show, telling Brad she just wasn't able to think straight as the pressure under the ITV 1 studio lights got to her tonight (Thursday February 10).Full Article
ITV The Chase's Bradley Walsh supports contestant after 'awful' performance
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV The Chase contestant who has 200 pets in her house leaves Bradley Walsh in disbelief
Contestant Caitlin revealed she had over 200 pets at home including snails and rabbits - leaving Brad stunned.
Tamworth Herald