William voiced his concerns in a speech at the Dubai Expo 2020 and said despite the gains made at the recent Cop26 UN climate change summit 'we are still in a race against time'Full Article
Prince William calls for faster pace in efforts to repair the planet
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
William calls for faster pace in efforts to repair the planet
The Duke of Cambridge has warned “change is not happening fast enough or at the scale we need” to repair the planet and avert..
Belfast Telegraph