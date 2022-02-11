Duchess to be first royal to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
Kate has chosen The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark to mark Children's Mental Health WeekFull Article
The Duchess of Cambridge read The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark to mark Children's Mental Health Week with the entire story being..
The Duchess is the first member of the Royal Family to appear in the famous children's TV slot.
