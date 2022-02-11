Kate encourages children to face their fears during CBeebies bedtime story
The Duchess of Cambridge has encouraged young viewers to face their fears during a bedtime story reading for CBeebies.
The Duchess of Cambridge will be reading a children's bedtime story on CBeebies this weekend
Kate has chosen The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark to mark Children's Mental Health Week