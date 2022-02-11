French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris
Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris in scattered convoys in an effort to blockade the French capital – despite a police ban.Full Article
PARIS (AP) — Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks..
PARIS (AP) — Paris police on Thursday banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions,..