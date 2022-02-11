King Crimson and Foreigner co-founder Ian McDonald dies aged 75
Ian McDonald, co-founder of influential progressive rock band King Crimson and later Foreigner, has died aged 75.Full Article
King Crimson and Foreigner founder Ian McDonald has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 75.
The musician was a multi-instrumentalist and was King Crimson's primary composer