The singer is back with her own series celebrating her home county on Channel 5 later this month.Full Article
Loose Women's Jane McDonald thrills fans after sharing new Yorkshire series start date
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The 55 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
If you’re looking for the best movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve put together an..
The Wrap
SXSW: ‘Apollo 10½,’ ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Headline 2022 Film Fest Lineup
The lineup for 2022’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival is here, and it’s headlined by world premieres of Richard..
The Wrap