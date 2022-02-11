Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland - Dan Biggar says pressure is on visitors
Published
Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says the pressure is on Scotland as they come to the Principality Stadium in the second week of the Six Nations.Full Article
Published
Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says the pressure is on Scotland as they come to the Principality Stadium in the second week of the Six Nations.Full Article
Jonathan Davies will join his skipper Dan Biggar in reaching a landmark 100 caps if he comes on for Wales against Scotland in the..
Wales captain Dan Biggar believes that Scotland will not be devoid of pressure in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at the..