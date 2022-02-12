Nottingham Forest v Stoke City
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.Full Article
The Reds are back at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon as they face the Potters in the Championship
Steve Cooper's Reds will be aiming for a third straight win when they face the Potters at the City Ground