Dial 999 over early signs of suspected heart attack, NHS says
Published
A new NHS campaign is urging people call 999 if they experience common early signs of a heart attack. Here's when you should call emergency services...Full Article
Published
A new NHS campaign is urging people call 999 if they experience common early signs of a heart attack. Here's when you should call emergency services...Full Article
Thousands of lives could be saved if more people were aware they were experiencing the early signs of a heart attack and called..