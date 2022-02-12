UK citizens should leave Ukraine, says armed forces minister James Heappey
Published
James Heappey says the RAF will "not be in a position to go in" and people in Ukraine should "leave now".Full Article
Published
James Heappey says the RAF will "not be in a position to go in" and people in Ukraine should "leave now".Full Article
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has chaired a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee to discuss the UK's consular..
British nationals who choose to stay in Ukraine should not expect a military evacuation if conflict with Russia breaks out,..