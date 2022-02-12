How much is the Lotto tonight and what time are the numbers drawn? Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto draw and Thunderball - the jackpot is £4.1m tonightFull Article
Lotto and Thunderball results tonight live for Saturday, February 12
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
National Lottery results tonight: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday, February 12, 2022
Stroud Life
The winner has a life-changing amount of cash
Advertisement
More coverage
Lotto results for Wednesday, February 9: National Lottery winning numbers from latest draw
Wales Online
How much is the Lotto tonight? Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto draw and Thunderball - the jackpot is £2m tonight