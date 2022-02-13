Amid a police investigation and the threat of war, the Prime Minister is due in Scotland on Monday but he will not be appearing alongside the Scottish Conservative leader who called for him to resign over the partygate scandalFull Article
Boris Johnson heading to Scotland but snubbing Douglas Ross on 'levelling up' tour of UK
