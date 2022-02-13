Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot
A woman who got stuck 18ft up a tree while trying to retrieve an escaped pet parrot has been rescued by firefighters in Wiltshire.Full Article
Firefighters were sent to rescue the woman, who had been retrieving her pet in Trowbridge.
