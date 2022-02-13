Jack Jeffery was playing for Evesham RFC against a Midands side when he was hurt on the pitch.Full Article
Evesham rugby player dies after injury suffered while scoring try
Gloucestershire Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Young rugby player Jack Jeffery tragically dies in hospital after suffering injury while scoring a try
Wales Online
He has been described as a player 'too good for the All Blacks' who was 'such a bright light'
Advertisement
More coverage
Young rugby player tragically dies in hospital after suffering injury during match
Jack Jeffery was playing for Evesham RFC against Berkswell and Balsall when he was hurt on the pitch on Saturday.
Daily Record