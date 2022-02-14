Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies aged 75
Published
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from Animal House to Ghostbusters, has died aged 75.Full Article
Published
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from Animal House to Ghostbusters, has died aged 75.Full Article
The filmmaker is behind other much-loved comedy movies such as Animal House, Beethoven and Twins
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has..