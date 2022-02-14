Covid vaccines for five-year-olds across UK may be announced this week
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
"The FDA Used Flawed Risk-Benefit Analysis in Approving COVID-19 Vaccines for Children" – Mary Holland, Children&apo
Rumble
“There is no justification for this.” – On this week's episode Mary Holland, President and Gen. Counsel of..
Advertisement
More coverage
Pentagon lies about vaccines threatens our only military
Rumble
Last week, in a searing, hour-long interview, a serving, combat veteran Marine officer identified only as “Paul” told me about..