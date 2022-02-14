Teenager charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death
Detectives have charged an 18-year-old man with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place after a boy died near a college in Milton Keynes.Full Article
A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of an 18-year-old who was stabbed in north London.
A teenager has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old was fatally stabbed near Manchester.