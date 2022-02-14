The former royal was in the crowds for the biggest event in the USA sporting calendar as Los Angeles Rams took on Cincinnati Bengals.Full Article
Prince Harry at Super Bowl 2022 with cousin Princess Eugenie
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Harry Attends Super Bowl 2022 with Cousin Princess Eugenie!
Prince Harry is attending his first Super Bowl! The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex was spotted in the stands at the 2022 Super Bowl on..
Just Jared
Prince Harry Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Super Bowl With His Cousin
The Duke of Sussex is living his best California life alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie.
Huffington Post