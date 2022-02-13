Neil Robertson beats Barry Hawkins to win the Players Championship
Published
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Neil Robertson produces a superb display to beat Barry Hawkins 10-5 and claim the Players Championship.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Neil Robertson produces a superb display to beat Barry Hawkins 10-5 and claim the Players Championship.Full Article
BBC Local News: Kent -- Neil Robertson produces a superb display to beat Barry Hawkins 10-5 and claim the Players Championship.
Neil Robertson sets up a rematch with Barry Hawkins in the Players Championship final after beating Jimmy Robertson on Saturday.