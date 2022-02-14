The Masked Singer renewed for two more series at ITV
The Masked Singer has been renewed for two more series at ITV, following the final on Saturday night.Full Article
Natalie Imbruglia was crowned victor of the singing competition after performing in disguise as Panda throughout the series
The Masked Dancer, also produced by Bandicoot, returns for a second series on ITV and ITV Hub in 2022.