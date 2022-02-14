Messages between Rebekah Vardy and her PR agent were revealed following the latest court hearings.Full Article
Coleen Rooney loses bid to get Rebekah Vardy's agent claim added to High Court case
Retford Times0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Coleen Rooney loses latest round of Wagatha Christie court battle with Rebekah Vardy
Tamworth Herald
Mrs Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Mrs Vardy's agent as part of an ongoing legal battle..
-
Coleen Rooney not allowed to bring case against Rebekah Vardy's agent
BBC News
-
Rooney not allowed to bring case against Vardy agent
BBC News
-
High Court rules on latest stage of ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle
Belfast Telegraph
-
Coleen Rooney refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent
Sky News
Advertisement
More coverage
Rebekah Vardy 'told agent to leak stories on Coleen Rooney', court told
Tamworth Herald
The Wagatha Christie scandal case has reached court this week, with Mrs Vardy accused of encouraging Caroline Watt to leak stories.
Rebekah Vardy said it was 'war' after Coleen Rooney accusation
Leicester Mercury
Latest result expected in ‘Wagatha Christie’ case
Belfast Telegraph
-
Rebekah Vardy’s ‘nasty’ text was not about Coleen Rooney, court told
Belfast Telegraph
-
Messages in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case revealed
Belfast Telegraph