Russia could invade Ukraine ‘almost immediately’, Truss warns
Published
Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of Ukraine “almost immediately”, the UK believes as diplomatic efforts continued to avert a war in eastern Europe.Full Article
Published
Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of Ukraine “almost immediately”, the UK believes as diplomatic efforts continued to avert a war in eastern Europe.Full Article
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has told her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to abandon "Cold War rhetoric" and follow a diplomatic..