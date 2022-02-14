Naomi Campbell: My daughter is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine
Naomi Campbell has said her daughter is the “biggest blessing” she could ever imagine, while confirming the child was not adopted.Full Article
Naomi Campbell has confirmed her baby daughter is not adopted and described her as the "biggest blessing" she could ever imagine.