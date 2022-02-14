Jason Reitman leads tributes to his filmmaker father Ivan Reitman
Published
Jason Reitman has paid tribute to his filmmaker father Ivan Reitman following his death aged 75, saying “I’ve lost my hero”.Full Article
Published
Jason Reitman has paid tribute to his filmmaker father Ivan Reitman following his death aged 75, saying “I’ve lost my hero”.Full Article
Jason Reitman is opening up about his father, Ivan Reitman, who sadly passed away over the weekend. Ivan passed way peacefully in..
Ivan Reitman, the producer and director best known for his work on the Ghostbusters franchise, has died at the age of..