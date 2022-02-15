Northern Ireland’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted
Published
All remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions in Northern Ireland are to be lifted and replaced by guidance.Full Article
Published
All remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions in Northern Ireland are to be lifted and replaced by guidance.Full Article
A senior Northern Ireland medic has said the public reaction will "vary hugely” as all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in..
Businesses have welcomed the move to end Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.