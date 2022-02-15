Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show
The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures.Full Article
The average UK petrol price has surpassed 148p for the first time, new figures have revealed.
The Toyota RAV4 was the global number one car
The car industry is making a strong recovery from the chaos of Covid-19,..