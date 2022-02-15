Hancock did not comply with equality duty in pandemic appointments – judges
An independent think tank has won a High Court fight over Government appointments made during the pandemic.Full Article
Former health secretary Matt Hancock did not comply with a public sector equality duty when making appointments to top health jobs..
Judges concluded that Mr Hancock had not complied with “the public sector equality duty”