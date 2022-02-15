NS&I doubles rate offered on green savings bonds
Published
NS&I has doubled the rate being offered on its green savings bonds to 1.30%, with the launch of a new issue.Full Article
Published
NS&I has doubled the rate being offered on its green savings bonds to 1.30%, with the launch of a new issue.Full Article
The full amount deposited will be held for three years and cannot be withdrawn during this time.
Find out what caused the inflation rise in January 2022, plus see if any top-rate accounts can beat it including NS&I's Green..