Met Office storm names 2022: Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice to arrive in UK, but how are they named?
Published
With two new storms due to arrive this week we look at how storms are named, including how you can request your own.Full Article
Published
With two new storms due to arrive this week we look at how storms are named, including how you can request your own.Full Article
UK Issues Red Weather Warning as, Storm Eunice, Prepares to Make Landfall.
Al Jazeera reports that the U.K.'s..
A Met Office amber weather warning is in force for Friday - with Storm Eunice set to bring strong winds