Sheffield United v Hull City
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Tuesday's Championship game between Sheffield United and Hull City.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Tuesday's Championship game between Sheffield United and Hull City.Full Article
The Tigers boss is looking to put an end to a three-game losing run at the home of their Yorkshire rivals
Will head coach Shota Arveladze mix it up again for the trip to Bramall Lane?