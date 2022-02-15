A patient who died from Lassa fever last week was a newborn baby, according to reports.Full Article
Patient who died last week from Lassa fever 'was a newborn baby'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lassa fever patient who died was newborn baby, reports say
Fatality involved an infant at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, says BBC
Hull Daily Mail
Patient who died with Lassa fever was a newborn baby, reports say
A patient who died from Lassa fever last week was a newborn baby, according to reports.
Belfast Telegraph