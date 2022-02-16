Paislee Shultis, six, went missing in 2019, but on February 14 police received a tip and found the youngster hidden in a 'dark, wet' room underneath basement stairs.Full Article
'Kidnapped' girl missing for two years found alive in secret room under the stairs
